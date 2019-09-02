Hotelier bidding war may be Japanese wakeup call

Shutterstock photo





By Alec Macfarlane and Jeffrey Goldfarb

(The opinions expressed are their own.)

HONG KONG, Sept 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A hotelier may have just given investors in Japan a wakeup call. Unizo agreed to be bought by SoftBank -owned Fortress Investment Group for $1.3 billion, after thwarting an unsolicited offer from travel agency H.I.S. . The unusual hostilities helped the target's stock price more than double. This deal, enabled by wider reforms, suggests more value could be hidden in plain sight.

These sorts of scraps, and leveraged buyouts, are rare in Japan, where clubby boards and friendly shareholders serve as protection against unwanted suitors. There have been only 10 successful hostile deals in the Land of the Rising Sun since 2005, according to data provider Dealogic.

The Unizo skirmish exposes a degree of complacency among investors, who have been conditioned to Japan's status quo. The ideas of going private, and of perhaps generating additional value by selling off some of the company's property, do not seem to have been envisaged as possibilities. That left scope for a buyer such as Fortress to pay so much more than the market value.

What's more, Unizo's stock is trading nearly 7% higher than the 4,000-yen Fortress offer price. That implies investors suspect hedge fund Elliott Management or other owners such as Ichigo Asset Management could yet agitate for an even richer sum. UBS analysts peg the company's net asset value at more than 7,800 yen a share.

Corporate governance changes introduced by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are slowly but surely taking root in Japan. More independent board members and fewer cross-shareholdings should theoretically open possibilities for new corporate strategies, activist campaigns and more M&A. Unizo could be an early sign of greater investor hospitality.

On Twitter

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Japanese travel agent H.I.S. said on Aug. 24 it was abandoning its unsolicited bid for control of Tokyo-listed hotel chain Unizo, paving the way for a takeover of the company by Fortress Investment Group. Unizo's board on Aug. 16 backed the bid from Fortress and urged shareholders to apply to its tender offer.

- H.I.S., which already owns 4.8% of Unizo, initiated a tender offer in July to buy roughly 40% of Unizo's shares for 3,100 yen each, or $400 million. H.I.S. said in a statement that no shares were tendered to its offer.

- Unizo had rejected the H.I.S. offer, saying it was too low and lacked synergies. Instead, it backed the white knight bid by Fortress, a unit of Japan'sSoftBank Group, which offered to buy all the company's shares for 4,000 yen each, or $1.3 billion, more than double the undisturbed price on July 9, the day before H.I.S. unveiled its offer. They were trading at 4,270 yen on Sept. 3.

- U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management also emerged as an investor during the process, and held a 9.9% stake in Unizo as of Aug. 14, according to a regulatory filing. Japan's Ichigo Asset Management said on Aug. 20 it had acquired a 5.6% stake to protect minority shareholders and that it might make significant proposals to Unizo.

-For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on GOLDFARB/

Unizostatement