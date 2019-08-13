Host of global worries drive European shares lower

Shutterstock photo





Aug 13 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday, as aslew of economic and geopolitical worries including Italy andArgentina's political uncertainty and unrest in Hong Kong,compelled investors to take refuge in safe harbors like bondsand gold.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.3% by 0715GMT, with the bank-heavy Milan.FTMIB and Madrid.IBEX indexes leading losses.

The dour mood in general has seen bond yields dive and bankstake a beating, with European lenders .SX7P leading sectordeclines.

Corporate news was light as the second-quarter earningsseason draws to a close.

HenkelHNKG_p.DE shares slid 4% after the German consumergoods company lowered its full-year outlook for sales andearnings, but German meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh HFGG.DE jumped 12% on breaking-even for the first time since its tradingdebut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2582HY

