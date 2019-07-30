1. Why are hospitals and health systems adopting technology for the boardroom?

Hospitals and health systems are facing increasingly complex and dynamic environments. Managing for these challenges is no small task, when considering a goal for delivering high-quality accessible care while maintaining the confidential integrity of client data. Leadership teams are responsible for mission, performance, and governance improvement oversight. Commitment to be "forward-looking" is recognized among the community as a cornerstone to differentiation. Trustees and management require continuing education, tools to perform evaluations and assessments, and on-demand access to the latest information so they are equipped to make informed decisions. A board portal can address these needs in a scalable, efficient, and accessible manner.

2. How can a board portal address the governance needs of hospitals and health systems?

A board portal can support unified and consistent communication between trustees, management, administrators, and physician staff. Nasdaq Boardvantage®, for example, is an intuitive, customizable, and easy-to-manage platform that hospitals and health systems can leverage to drive the centralization of information and consolidation of tasks with added security. Robust collaboration and communication features including in-app email, annotations, discussions, and task management can facilitate real-time information exchange and expedite decision-making. A board portal can also reduce hard and soft costs related to paper, print and delivery, and information security, which can benefit enhanced teamwork.

3. What can hospitals and health systems do to ensure they are achieving governance excellence?

There is no one-size-fits all approach to establishing a governance program, and each board is unique. Fundamental components to achieving governance excellence include data governance, effective leadership, understanding stakeholder needs, and quality care. Hospitals and health systems that implement such practices can build an environment and culture of transparency, as well as data that is secure, trusted and easily located.

Establishing a culture of transparency and governance that permeates through all aspects of the organization is key. Many hospitals have established data governance committees, tasked with driving data integrity and information availability, which sets the tone of accountability for the broader organization. Finally, the board's vision and strategic approach to governance should be communicated to ensure alignment and dedication to that vision by each individual.

4. What security considerations are top-of-mind for hospitals and health systems?

Hospitals and health systems find themselves having to walk a fine-line between balancing data privacy and security with data availability, especially as it relates to personal data and information exchange. Patient records and other medical data within a hospital or health system present a natural target for phishing. Its therefore important that as hospital boards and leadership contemplate strategy, they also account for a replacement of outdated technology, ensuring an educated staff with respect to proper data management, security protocols, and requirements related to HITECH and HIPAA. Board portal implementation represents a cultural shift towards awareness, efficiency, and security by imposing a controlled approach to store and access information.