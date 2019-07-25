Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019

Hospitality Properties Trust ( HPT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.89% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.19, the dividend yield is 8.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPT was $25.19, representing a -14.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.43 and a 12.11% increase over the 52 week low of $22.47.

HPT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). HPT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.73. Zacks Investment Research reports HPT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.77%, compared to an industry average of -1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HPT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HPT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HPT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF ( KBWY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWY with an decrease of -0.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HPT at 3.94%.