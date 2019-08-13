Hormel Foods (HRL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.15, changing hands as high as $42.41 per share. Hormel Foods Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HRL's low point in its 52 week range is $36.25 per share, with $46.26 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $42.03.
