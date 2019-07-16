Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 17, 2019

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation ( HRZN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 17, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HRZN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that HRZN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.17, the dividend yield is 9.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HRZN was $12.17, representing a -9.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.48 and a 21.09% increase over the 52 week low of $10.05.

HRZN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.16.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HRZN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.