Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation ( HRZN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HRZN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 36th quarter that HRZN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.1, the dividend yield is 9.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HRZN was $12.1, representing a -10.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.48 and a 20.4% increase over the 52 week low of $10.05.

HRZN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HRZN Dividend History page.