Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. ( HBNC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HBNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.49, the dividend yield is 2.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBNC was $16.49, representing a -23.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.60 and a 11.49% increase over the 52 week low of $14.79.

HBNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). HBNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.33. Zacks Investment Research reports HBNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 19.49%, compared to an industry average of 7.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HBNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.