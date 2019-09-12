Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Horace Mann Educators Corporation ( HMN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.287 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HMN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.99, the dividend yield is 2.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HMN was $46.99, representing a -0.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.18 and a 36.68% increase over the 52 week low of $34.38.

HMN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). HMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.82. Zacks Investment Research reports HMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 216.18%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HMN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.