HOPE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.88, changing hands as low as $13.81 per share. Hope Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HOPE's low point in its 52 week range is $11.37 per share, with $17.92 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $13.90.
