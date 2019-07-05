HOPE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.09, changing hands as high as $14.11 per share. Hope Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HOPE's low point in its 52 week range is $11.37 per share, with $18.80 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $14.07.
