Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 25, 2019

Hope Bancorp, Inc. ( HOPE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HOPE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that HOPE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.51, the dividend yield is 3.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HOPE was $14.51, representing a -19.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.92 and a 27.62% increase over the 52 week low of $11.37.

HOPE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). HOPE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.39. Zacks Investment Research reports HOPE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -6.67%, compared to an industry average of 6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HOPE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HOPE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HOPE as a top-10 holding:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF ( SDVY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDVY with an increase of 4.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HOPE at 1.07%.