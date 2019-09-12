Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Hooker Furniture Corporation ( HOFT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HOFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HOFT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.76, the dividend yield is 2.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HOFT was $20.76, representing a -49.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.10 and a 21.47% increase over the 52 week low of $17.09.

HOFT is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. ( MHK ) and Leggett & Platt, Incorporated ( LEG ). HOFT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HOFT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.