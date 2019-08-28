Hong Kong's pain offers Singapore a little gain

Reuters





By Clara Ferreira-Marques

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, Aug 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hong Kong's pain offers Singapore only a little gain. Anti-government protests in the Chinese-run territory have fed demand for jobs, visas and safe-haven hideaways abroad. Rival financial hub Singapore has warned wealth managers against capitalising on the turmoil. It's no repeat of the prospective spoils seen in the run-up to 1997, when Britain handed over sovereignty, even if the Lion City's flatlining $360 billion economy can reap some benefits.

In these testing times, the stability of Singapore looks attractive. In the past, it took advantage, courting companies spooked by 1967 riots, or by the handover to China: conglomerate Jardine Matheson was one high-profile defector, moving its stock market listing.

Beneficiaries may include Singapore's wealth management industry, which already attracts clients keen to escape Beijing's long arm but has lagged Hong Kong's growth in recent years, and financial technology, where the two have competed aggressively. Other shifts are less clear. Singapore is an Asia centre, but not a gateway to China. Its initial public offerings raised just 4% of Hong Kong's$36.7 billion last year, according to Dealogic.

Prolonged unrest is a greater risk. Singapore has been battered by global trade tensions, and in the second quarter grew more slowly than Hong Kong's pale 0.5% year-on-year, before protests hit. Any more instability, Singapore officials argue, is simply bad.

If there is a useful transfer, it may be in the other direction. While Hong Kong protester demands are not economic, living costs have frayed tempers. In 1997, the two countries were roughly equally rich in per capita terms. By 2018, Singapore was at $64,582, while Hong Kong, with more billionaires, stood about one quarter poorer. Property in Singapore, though costly, is half as expensive.

It may not be a beacon of free speech, but Singapore's high-quality public housing system, for all its flaws, accommodates 80% of its population. Schools and healthcare hold up well too. Hong Kong has HK$1.2 trillion in its coffers, enough to mimic its neighbourhood challenger where it counts.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Hong Kong buying enquiries for expensive Australian and New Zealand homes have ramped up due to anti-government protests in the Chinese-ruled city, according to property agents and real estate data, Reuters reported on Aug. 27. Juwai.com, China's largest international property website, recorded a 50% increase of Hong Kong enquiries for Australian properties in the past quarter.

- Singapore has cautioned wealth managers against aggressively marketing their services or making other efforts to woo clients to the city-state by capitalising on Hong Kong's political turmoil, Reuters reported on July 11, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

- Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said in June that the city-state would suffer if Hong Kong saw prolonged instability, and said there had been no sign of a significant shift in business or funds.