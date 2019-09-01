Reuters





By Sharon Lam

HONG KONG, Aug 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hong Kong's jittery shoppers are a bad omen. Three months of unrest and often violent anti-government protests in the Chinese-run territory have driven retail sales down 11.4% in July from a year earlier. It's the worst drop since February 2016. After past crises like the SARS epidemic in 2003, consumption bounced back; a cooling China and other factors suggests this contraction will last longer.

Data released on Friday was an early measure of what the disruption will cost, and it revealed widespread pain. Sales of jewellery, watches and the like fell by almost a quarter, while electrical goods and other durables slid over 17%. Even food, tobacco and alcohol dipped. Shopping had already suffered in June, before protests really gained strength, due to belt-tightening in the mainland. The yuan has depreciated further since then, and U.S.-China trade tensions have only escalated.

Today's clashes are becoming more unpredictable, forcing shops to close altogether; the airport and subway stations have become regular choke-points. That keeps locals at home and deters travellers, especially mainlanders who account for roughly 80% of inbound tourists.

Hong Kong's economy is already on the edge of a technical recession, having shrunk in the second quarter compared to the first. Against a year earlier, it grew a pallid 0.5%, the slowest pace since the global financial crisis.

A $2.4 billion fiscal boost unveiled this month will help. But the government may need to do far more with the city's $153 billion of fiscal reserves. Retailers have been resilient in the past, but they haven't had to contend with the slew of issues they are now facing. Things may get worse at the checkout before they get better.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Retail sales in Hong Kong fell 11.4% year-on-year in July to HK$34.4 billion ($4.39 billion), marking a sixth consecutive month of annual declines. This compares to a 6.7% decline in June. Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts fell 24% year-on-year, data showed.

- Hong Kong'sRetail Management Association, which represents more than 8,000 businesses, on Aug. 22 urged landlords in Hong Kong to halve rents for six months and warned that many retailers would have to lay off employees if the situation continued.

- Hong Kong Commerce Secretary Edward Yau said visitor arrivals from Aug. 15 to Aug. 20 were down almost 50% compared to the same period in 2018, Reuters reported on Aug. 23.