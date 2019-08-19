Quantcast

Hong Kong's CK Asset Holdings to buy British pub operator Greene King

By Reuters

Aug 19 (Reuters) - A unit of CK Asset Holdings Ltd , founded by Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-Shing, on Monday agreed to buy pub operator Greene King Plc for 850 pence per share, excluding the shares it already owns, in a deal that values the company at 2.7 billion pounds.

Greene King's directors intend to unanimously recommend its shareholders to vote in favour of the deal and consider the terms of the deal to be "fair and reasonable", the companies said in a joint statement.

