Hong Kong students rally peacefully after weekend of protest violence

By Jessie Pang and Joyce Zhou

HONG KONG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Thousands of Hong Kong university and school students boycotted class and rallied peacefully for democracy on Monday, the latest acts of defiance in an anti-government movement that has plunged the Chinese-ruled city into crisis.

The boycott followed a weekend marred by some of the worst violence since unrest escalated more than three months ago, with protesters burning barricades and throwing petrol bombs, and police retaliating with water cannon, tear gas and batons.

They are seeking greater democracy for the former British colony which returned to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula that guarantees wide-ranging autonomy, including the right to protest and an independent judiciary.

There fear those freedoms are being slowly eroded by Communist Party rulers in Beijing, a charge China denies.

"I come here just to tell others that even after summer holidays end we are not back to our normal life, we should continue to fight for Hong Kong," said one 19-year-old student who asked to be identified as just Chan.

On the first day of the new school year, secondary students were seen singing, chanting and forming human chains, some wearing hard hats and masks. Many primary schools were closed because of a typhoon warning.

China accuses Western countries of egging on the protests. It says Hong Kong is its own internal affair.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang reiterated Beijing's support for Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam.

"China's central government supports chief executive Carrie Lam's leadership ... to administer in accordance with the law and supports Hong Kong's police tackling the violence and chaos in accordance with the law to restore order," he told a press briefing.

"WE'D LIKE TO KEEP SCHOOLS CALM"

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung told reporters that schools were no place for "raising political demands" or trying to pressure the government.

"We would like to keep schools as calm, peaceful and orderly places for students to study," he said.

Students have turned out in significant numbers at recent rallies and were also prominent during the 2014 pro-democracy "Umbrella" movement that foreshadowed the current unrest.

"It's very different from what happened back then. People are more mad now," said Summer, a 20-year-old student who only gave his first name.

Thousands of protesters blocked roads and public transport links to Hong Kong airport on Sunday. Some then targeted the MTR subway station in nearby Tung Chung, ripping out turnstiles and smashing CCTV cameras, glass panels and lamps with metal poles. Police made several arrests.

Lam, a lightning rod for protesters' anger, said on her Facebook page on Monday that 10 subway stations had been damaged by "violent offenders" over the weekend.

John Lee, government secretary for security, told media that nearly 100 petrol bombs were thrown in various locations on Saturday with two found on a 13-year-old boy who was arrested inside an MTR station.

The head of the Hong Kong Court Prosecutors' Association sent an internal email to all Department of Justice staff, accusing the police of lying about the timing of the arrest of seven pro-democracy figures, including three lawmakers, on Friday, broadcaster RTHK reported.

Association chairman William Wong said it was clear that the police were lying when they said it was only a "coincidence" that the arrests came on the eve of a planned mass rally.

The unrest began over a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed people in the city to be sent to China for trial in courts controlled by the party.

The turmoil has evolved into calls for democracy. China is eager to quell the unrest before the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on Oct. 1.

With Hong Kong facing its first recession in a decade, China has also warned of the damage the protests are causing to the economy.