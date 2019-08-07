Hong Kong protests cloud Cathay Pacific's skies

Reuters





HONG KONG, Aug 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hong Kong protests are clouding Cathay Pacific's skies. The $5 billion airline reported decent earnings and said it expects a stronger second half, a norm in the industry, given the northern hemisphere summer, Christmas holidays and a business travel peak around September. It won't look so rosy, though, if anti-China demonstrations continue, scaring off visitors and prompting flyers to go through other hubs.

Optimism about a quick fix to current disruptions though, underplays the potential impact of unprecedented, unpredictable and increasingly violent protests. They began in June; opposition against a bill that would have allowed extradition from Hong Kong to the mainland has grown to cover many more grievances, like demands for universal suffrage. A strike on Monday almost paralysed the city, and forced the airport to close a runway.

Cathay says it has seen a roughly double-digit decline in inbound forward bookings compared to last year, mostly among economy travellers. Hub traffic, which accounts for roughly half Cathay's total, has yet to be affected. That could change if strikes cause too much disruption. Business travellers may turn away too.

Political shelter is hard to find. Cathay's ownership of 18% of Air China, which in turn owns a slice of the Hong Kong carrier, means it has already been singled out for criticism from Beijing's state-backed media for perceived support of the protests. The Hong Kong carrier's 27,000 staff makes that almost inevitable, and hard to defuse.

Cathay is nearing the end of a turnaround programme and is still fragile: trade ructions, a weak Chinese currency and a stronger dollar compound problems. More protests are the last thing it needs.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Hong Kong-listed Cathay Pacific Airways on Aug. 7 posted a net profit for the six months to the end of June of HK$1.3 billion ($172 million) compared to a year-ago loss of HK$263 million, helped by rising passenger revenue and lower fuel costs.

- Cargo revenue fell 11.4% with the ongoing U.S. and China trade war. Hong Kong is the world's largest air freight hub.

- Cathay shares were up 0.6% to HK$10.4 in mid-afternoon trade.

($1 = 7.8413 Hong Kong dollars)

Cathay statement