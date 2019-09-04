Quantcast

Hong Kong leader to announce withdrawal of extradition bill - media report

By Reuters

Reuters


HONG KONG, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is expected to announce later on Wednesday the formal withdrawal of a proposed extradition bill that sparked three months of protests in the Chinese-ruled city, the South China Morning Post reported, citing unnamed sources.

Other local media outlets also reported on a possible withdrawal of the bill. The chief executive's office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The withdrawal of the bill, which would have allowed Hong Kong citizens to be sent to mainland China to face trial, is one of the main demands of pro-democracy protesters who have plunged the former British colony into its deepest crisis in decades.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?