Quantcast

Hong Kong June exports, hit by trade friction, suffer biggest fall since 2016

By Reuters

Reuters


HONG KONG, July 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's total exports in June suffered their biggest annual fall in nearly three and a half years, dampened by a slowdown in China and the impact on the port city's manufacturers from Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

In June, Hong Kong's total exports dropped 9% from a year earlier to HK$309.6 billion ($39.62 billion), the largest decline since February 2016, government data showed on Thursday.

June was the eighth straight month of declining exports.

In May, exports slipped 2.4% while imports dropped 4.3%.

($1 = 7.8146 Hong Kong dollars)





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar