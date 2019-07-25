Hong Kong June exports, hit by trade friction, suffer biggest fall since 2016

Reuters





HONG KONG, July 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's total exports in June suffered their biggest annual fall in nearly three and a half years, dampened by a slowdown in China and the impact on the port city's manufacturers from Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

In June, Hong Kong's total exports dropped 9% from a year earlier to HK$309.6 billion ($39.62 billion), the largest decline since February 2016, government data showed on Thursday.

June was the eighth straight month of declining exports.

In May, exports slipped 2.4% while imports dropped 4.3%.

($1 = 7.8146 Hong Kong dollars)