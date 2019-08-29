Hong Kong home prices ease for 2nd consecutive month in July

Reuters





HONG KONG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong private home prices fell for the second straight month in July, according to government data released on Friday, amid continued pressure on the local economy from increasingly violent street protests and U.S.-China trade tensions.

The price drop slowed to 0.1%, compared to June's revised 0.6 percent fall, but property agents said the deceleration was due to low transaction volumes and they expected the downward trend to continue over the next few months.

"The low volume reflects the gap between buyers' and sellers' expectations," said Buggle Lau, chief analyst at realtor Midland. "Because of the fast contraction in transactions, the price drop didn't accelerate as originally expected."

Some other analysts, however, expect a fall of between 10% and 15% over the remainder of this year.

Realtor Centaline estimated last week that August transaction volumes and value in the secondary home market would drop to their lowest levels in six months, while values in the new home market would drop the lowest in eight months.

A drop in Centaline's valuation index also showed banks were becoming more conservative about approving mortgage loans, signalling a correction in the market.

Hong Kong's open economy is being hard pressed by the year-long U.S.-China trade war and social unrest since mid-June over a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial in Communist Party-controlled courts.