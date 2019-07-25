Hong Kong fills best worst job in central banking

Reuters





By Christopher Beddor

HONG KONG, July 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hong Kong has filled the best and worst job in central banking. As the new head of the city's monetary authority, Eddie Yue is on track to get a salary that puts U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in the shade. A pegged currency means he needn't fret much about rate-setting or attacks on his independence. But there's a catch.

The Hong Kong government announced on Thursday that Yue, who oversees the HKMA's $530 billionExchange Fund, will succeed Norman Chan as chief executive on Oct. 1. The de facto central bank had been expected to see an insider appointed to the post, and the fund is considered among the more prestigious bits of the institution.

Yue will also be largely spared the blushes of awkward politics. Powell is regularly told what to do by President Donald Trump, even if he doesn't obey. British central bank head Mark Carney has been drawn into political arguments over Brexit, while the incoming European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will have to pay regard to the 19 diverse EU members of her monetary union. China's central bank answers to the country's cabinet.

There's a catch. If push really comes to shove, the HKMA only has few tools to quickly bolster the city's economy - primarily defending the peg via its foreign reserve stockpile. Those are plenty for the moment, but recent political protests raise the question of what would happen in a theoretical exodus of capital. Current ECB President Mario Draghi quelled concerns about the euro in 2012 by saying the bank would do "whatever it takes". Yue's job offers little chance for such heroic moments.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Hong Kong has appointed policy insider Eddie Yue to lead its de facto central bank, the city's financial secretary said on July 25. He will take over from the departing Norman Chan on Oct. 1.

HKMA press release