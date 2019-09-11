Hong Kong exchange set to fall 3.3% after $39 bln takeover bid for LSE

Reuters





HONG KONG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) were set to fall 3.3% on Thursday after the bourse unveiled a $39 billion takeover approach to the London Stock Exchange Plc (LSE) on Wednesday.

HKEX stocks were set to open at HK$238, compared with a 0.5% gain in benchmark Hang Seng Index .

The proposed deal is aimed at creating a combined group better able to compete with U.S. rivals such as Intercontinental Exchange Inc and CME Group inc . It is contingent on LSE abandoning a deal to acquire financial information provider Refinitiv.

($1 = 0.8110 pounds)