Quantcast

Hong Kong artist offers free protest-themed tattoos

By Reuters

Reuters


HONG KONG, Aug 27 (Reuters) - A Hong Kong artist is offering free protest-themed tattoos to people who want to show their support for pro-democracy demonstrations in the Chinese territory.

The geometric tattoo combines an umbrella - the symbol of 2014 street protests - with the bauhinia flower, the floral emblem of Hong Kong.

"The idea is the umbrella is protecting the flower and Hong Kong," Zada Lam, 28, told Reuters at his Kowloon shop where 200 people have received the tattoo since the latest protests began in June.

Last weekend's protests saw some of the fiercest clashes yet between police and demonstrators since the protests began over a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kong people to be sent to mainland China for trial.

One customer said the tattoo is a reminder of what protesters are fighting for.

"Just like everything that happened in Hong Kong recently, it is the same as the tattoo, which is difficult to be erased," said the customer, who declined to be named.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar