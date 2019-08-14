Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Honeywell International Inc. ( HON ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.82 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HON prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HON has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $167.98, the dividend yield is 1.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HON was $167.98, representing a -5.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $178.47 and a 36.04% increase over the 52 week low of $123.48.

HON is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Boeing Company ( BA ) and United Technologies Corporation ( UTX ). HON's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.44. Zacks Investment Research reports HON's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.07%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HON Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HON through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HON as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF ( PPA )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial ( XLI )

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF ( FIDU )

Vanguard Industrials ETF ( VIS )

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF ( SIMS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PPA with an increase of 14.05% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HON at 6.79%.