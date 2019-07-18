Quantcast

Honeywell Brazil oil unit's Petrobras ties targeted by FCPA probe

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. and Brazilian authorities are investigating whether Honeywell International Inc's use of third parties in Brazil violated the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, Honeywell said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The probes by the U.S. Department of Justice, Securities and Exchange Commission and Brazilian authorities involve third parties hired by Honeywell's UOP oil and gas technology unit to work for Petrobras Brasileiro SA , Honeywell said.

The company said it has been cooperating with the investigations, which involve document production and interviews with former and current management and employees, adding that it does not expect the probe to have a material impact on its results.

Petrobras hired UOP to provide services for some of its diesel refineries in Brazil in 2010, but Honeywell did not say which contract is under investigation.

Petrobras and a Brazilian prosecutors' task force did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.

Honeywell also said in the SEC filing that the DOJ and SEC were examining one of its units' move to hire Unaoil, a Monaco-based energy consultancy, in Algeria.

An international probe into Unaoil's alleged role in funneling kickbacks from multinational firms to foreign officials became public in 2016 when its offices were raided in Monaco. That following a request from British authorities for help in a corruption probe.





