Honda says it will stop making autos in Argentina next year

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Japan'sHonda Motor Co on Tuesday said it will stop producing automobiles in Argentina next year as part of a global shift in how it shares production between regions.

Honda said its Campana plant in the province of Buenos Aires, which produces the HR-V model, will focus solely on making on motorcycles. Honda started making motorcycles in Argentina in 2006 and began auto production there in 2011.

