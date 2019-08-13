Honda says it will stop making autos in Argentina in 2020

Reuters





By Alberto Alerigi

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Japan'sHonda Motor Co on Tuesday said it will stop producing automobiles in Argentina next year as part of a global shift in how it shares production between regions.

Honda said its Campana plant in the province of Buenos Aires, which produces the HR-V model, will focus solely on making on motorcycles. Honda started making motorcycles in Argentina in 2006 and began auto production there in 2011.

Around 1,000 employees work in Honda Argentina, and the company is in talks with the local union to offer a buyout for the employees involved in the auto production, the company said.