HON Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $157.63, changing hands as low as $156.64 per share. Honeywell International Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HON's low point in its 52 week range is $123.48 per share, with $178.47 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $156.42.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »