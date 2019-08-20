HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. ( HTBI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HTBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HTBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.55, the dividend yield is .94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTBI was $25.55, representing a -14.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $30 and a 6.77% increase over the 52 week low of $23.93.

HTBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). HTBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.46.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HTBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.