Quantcast

Homebuilder Pulte tops profit estimates as buyers return to the market

By Reuters

Reuters


July 23 (Reuters) - PulteGroup Inc on Tuesday topped Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit as the U.S. homebuilder sold homes at higher prices, and homebuyers benefited from declining mortgage rates.

Orders, an indicator of future revenue, rose 7.1% to 6,792 units in the quarter.

"Consumer activity remains high as homebuyers are returning to the market following a period of softer demand in the back half of 2018," Chief Executive Officer Ryan Marshall said in a statement.

Pulte sold 5,589 homes in the quarter, down from 5,741 a year ago, but the average home price rose to $430,000 from $427,000 boosting total revenue.

U.S. homebuilding fell for a second straight month in June and permits dropped to a two-year low, suggesting the housing market continued to struggle despite declining mortgage rates.

Net income fell to $241.0 million, or 86 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $324.1 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 3% to $2.49 billion.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 83 cents per share on a revenue of $2.48 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: PHM


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar