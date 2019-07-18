Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 19, 2019

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( HFBL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HFBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.28, the dividend yield is 1.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HFBL was $32.28, representing a -13.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.30 and a 25.9% increase over the 52 week low of $25.64.

HFBL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). HFBL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.49.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HFBL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.