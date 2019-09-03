Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2019

Home Depot, Inc. ( HD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $227.91, the dividend yield is 2.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HD was $227.91, representing a -0.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $229.27 and a 44.16% increase over the 52 week low of $158.09.

HD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Lowe's Companies, Inc. ( LOW ) and Sherwin-Williams Company ( SHW ). HD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.04. Zacks Investment Research reports HD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.24%, compared to an industry average of -7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HD as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. ETF Trust ( IEDI )

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF ( FDIS )

Vanguard Consumer Discretion ETF ( VCR )

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF ( RTH )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary ( XLY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTH with an increase of 6.13% over the last 100 days. IEDI has the highest percent weighting of HD at 8.88%.