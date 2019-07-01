Home Depot (HD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Home Depot (HD) closed at $210.28, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the home-improvement retailer had gained 8.84% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HD as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. On that day, HD is projected to report earnings of $3.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.97 billion, up 1.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.10 per share and revenue of $111.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.12% and +2.84%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. HD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note HD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.88.

Also, we should mention that HD has a PEG ratio of 1.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.