Home Depot (HD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shutterstock photo

Home Depot (HD) is set to report first quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday.

The world's largest home-improvement retailer, which is often seen as a proxy for the health of the U.S. economy, is expected to deliver a stellar quarter. Home Depot’s growth should be driven by a combination of factors, namely strong housing market, combined with low unemployment, which is spurring consumers' discretionary income which in turn is fueling home improvement projects.

As such, Wall Street now expects Home Depot’s same-store sales growth to be on the higher end of its own forecast.

In the three months that ended July, the Atlanta, GA.-based company is expected to earn $3.09 per share on revenue of $31.05 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $3.05 per share on revenue of $30.46 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings of $10.13 per share would rise 2.4% year over year, while full-year revenue of the $111.36 billion would rise 2.9% year over year.

Although the top and bottom-line forecasts don’t scream dominance, there are tons of reasons to be positive about Home Depot’s prospects. Not only has the company been working to bring more efficiency to its supply chain, its efforts with improved merchandising technology, combined with boosts from appliance sales amid a post-Sears bankruptcy, are seen as positive long term catalysts. These trends have already begun to show in its numbers.

In Q1, the company delivered revenue growth of 5.7% to $26.38 billion, beating estimates of $26.37 billion. Net income was also strong, rising to $2.5 billion, or $2.27 per share, topping the $2.18 per share analysts were looking for. Home Deport’s Q1 global same-store sales (SSS) growth of 2.5% was also solid, including a 3% rise in the United States. CFO Carol Tome pointed out that the SSS numbers would have been closer to 4.5% when adjusted for the impact of weather and lumber prices.

On Tuesday Wall Street will want to see the extent to which the company can improve on these numbers. Home Depot re-affirmed its full-year guidance for SSS which are expected to grow 5%, while revenue will increase 3.3%. This demonstrates stability for Home Depot, particularly in a retail environment that is still being disrupted by e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN). Analysts will also focus on the company’s online sales and gross margin rate, which despite the Q1 beat, fell 30 basis points to 34.2%.

All told, up 18.5% year-to-date, Home Depot stock has been one of the more consistent names of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, partly given that the company is somewhat insulated from the growing trade tensions between the U.S. and China. This is one of several qualities that makes Home Depot stock a solid foundation for investors who are looking to build a portfolio. And the company on Tuesday can affirm this belief with a solid top- and bottom line beat and strong guidance.