Home Credit files for listing on Hong Kong stock exchange

By Reuters

Reuters


PRAGUE, July 15 (Reuters) - Global consumer lender Home Credit B.V. filed for a listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday, the company, a unit of Czech financial group PPF, said.

The lender has appointed Citigroup , HSBC Holdings , and Morgan Stanley to lead the initial public offering (IPO) of at least $1 billion.

Focus will be on investor appetite for the listing after Anheuser Busch InBev NV , the world's largest brewer, dramatically shelved the Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) of its Asian business on Friday.

If that offering is completed, its parent Home Credit Group would retain control of Home Credit, the company said. PPF is the indirect majority owner of the firm.

Founded in 1997 in the Czech Republic, Home Credit operates in 10 countries including the United States, Russia and India, and has assets amounting to over 23.6 billion euros ($26.3 billion) worldwide. It has also grown into one of the biggest non-bank consumer lenders in China.





