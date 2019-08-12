Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

Home BancShares, Inc. ( HOMB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HOMB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.49, the dividend yield is 2.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HOMB was $18.49, representing a -24.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.56 and a 20.46% increase over the 52 week low of $15.35.

HOMB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). HOMB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.72. Zacks Investment Research reports HOMB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.29%, compared to an industry average of 6.4%.

