Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Home Bancorp, Inc. ( HBCP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HBCP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.53% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.36, the dividend yield is 2.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBCP was $37.36, representing a -19.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.59 and a 14.65% increase over the 52 week low of $32.59.

HBCP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ( NYCB ) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. ( BHLB ). HBCP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.32. Zacks Investment Research reports HBCP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -11.52%, compared to an industry average of 6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HBCP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.