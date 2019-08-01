Quantcast

HollyFrontier (HFC) Q2 Earnings Beat, Refining Margins Rise

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp. HFC reported second-quarter 2019 net income per share (excluding special items) of $2.18, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 and the year-ago adjusted profit of $1.45. The robust performance stemmed from stronger refining margins.

Revenues of $4.8 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.6 billion and rose 7% from the second-quarter 2018 sales of $4.5 billion.

Segmental Information

Refining: Adjusted EBITDA from the Refining segment, which is the main contributor to HollyFrontier's earnings, was $556.1 million. This reflected a 44.5% increase from the year-ago quarter's income of $384.8 million, thanks to wider gross margins, which was up 18.5% to $19.64 per barrel.

Total refined product sales volumes averaged 469,100 barrels per day (bpd), up 3.4% from 453,830 bpd in the year-ago quarter. However, throughput decreased from 490,200 bpd in the year-ago quarter to 484,890 bpd. Meanwhile, capacity utilization was 99.1%, down from 101.4% in second-quarter 2018.

Lubricants and Specialty Products: The segment EBITDA totaled $28.8 million, lower than $39.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter on base oil market weakness. Product sales averaged 34,660 bpd, increasing from the prior-year level of 31,000 bpd. However, throughput fell 8.7% year over year to 16,990 bpd in the reported quarter.

HEP: This unit includes HollyFrontier's 57% interest in Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP), a publicly-traded master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets.

Segment EBITDA was $88.6 million, up from $81.9 million in second-quarter 2018. Earnings were buoyed by strong crude gathering volumes.

HollyFrontier Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

HollyFrontier Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

HollyFrontier Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | HollyFrontier Corporation Quote

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, HollyFrontier had approximately $914.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $2.4 billion in long-term debt, representing a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 27.1%.

During the quarter, the company paid $56.7 million in dividends and bought back shares worth $189.2 million.

Zacks Rank & Stock Picks

HollyFrontier holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked players in the energy space are TC Energy Corporation TRP , Enbridge Inc. ENB and Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG . All the companies carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Canada-based TC Energy has an excellent track of outperforming estimates over the last four quarters at an average rate of 14.8%.

Enbridge, also headquartered in Canada, has an excellent track of outperforming/meeting estimates over the last four quarters at an average rate of 18.5%.

Cheniere Energy's expected EPS growth rate for three to five years currently stands at 31.1%, comparing favorably with the industry's growth rate of 14.3%.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.     

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.  

See the pot trades we're targeting>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC): Free Stock Analysis Report

TransCanada Corporation (TRP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Enbridge Inc (ENB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Earnings , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: HFC , TRP , ENB , LNG


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar