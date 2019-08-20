HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

HollyFrontier Corporation ( HFC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that HFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.88, the dividend yield is 2.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HFC was $45.88, representing a -40.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.56 and a 21.6% increase over the 52 week low of $37.73.

HFC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) and Chevron Corporation ( CVX ). HFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.36. Zacks Investment Research reports HFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -24.53%, compared to an industry average of -10.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HFC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund ( FXN )

VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF ( CRAK )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF ( RYE )

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF ( PXE )

ValueShares U.S. Quantitative Value ETF ( QVAL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QVAL with an decrease of -6.8% over the last 100 days. FXN has the highest percent weighting of HFC at 5.83%.