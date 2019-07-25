Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. ( HEP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.673 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.08, the dividend yield is 8.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HEP was $30.08, representing a -11.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $34 and a 14.24% increase over the 52 week low of $26.33.

HEP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). HEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.75. Zacks Investment Research reports HEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.68%, compared to an industry average of 4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HEP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HEP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HEP as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors High Income Infrastructure MLP ETF ( YMLI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YMLI with an increase of 1.04% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HEP at 4.15%.