Holly Energy Partners Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HEP

In trading on Thursday, shares of Holly Energy Partners LP (Symbol: HEP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.55, changing hands as low as $28.36 per share. Holly Energy Partners LP shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HEP's low point in its 52 week range is $26.3315 per share, with $34 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $28.44.
