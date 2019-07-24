Holly Energy Partners About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (HEP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/26/19, Holly Energy Partners LP (Symbol: HEP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6725, payable on 8/13/19. As a percentage of HEP's recent stock price of $30.48, this dividend works out to approximately 2.21%, so look for shares of Holly Energy Partners LP to trade 2.21% lower - all else being equal - when HEP shares open for trading on 7/26/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HEP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.83% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HEP's low point in its 52 week range is $26.3315 per share, with $34 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $30.45.

In Wednesday trading, Holly Energy Partners LP shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

