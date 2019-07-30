Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

Hoegh LNG Partners LP ( HMLP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HMLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that HMLP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.3, the dividend yield is 9.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HMLP was $18.3, representing a -8.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.98 and a 26.24% increase over the 52 week low of $14.50.

HMLP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) and Carnival Corporation ( CCL ). HMLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.75. Zacks Investment Research reports HMLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -15.38%, compared to an industry average of .6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HMLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.