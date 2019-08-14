HNI Corporation (HNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

HNI Corporation ( HNI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.305 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HNI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.39% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $31.31, the dividend yield is 3.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HNI was $31.31, representing a -30.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.79 and a 1.29% increase over the 52 week low of $30.91.

HNI is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as W.W. Grainger, Inc. ( GWW ) and HD Supply Holdings, Inc. ( HDS ). HNI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2. Zacks Investment Research reports HNI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.88%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HNI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.