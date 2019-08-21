HLX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (Symbol: HLX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.53, changing hands as high as $7.56 per share. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HLX's low point in its 52 week range is $5.05 per share, with $10.89 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $7.51.
Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »