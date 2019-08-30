Quantcast

HLIO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Friday, shares of Helios Technologies Inc (Symbol: HLIO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.59, changing hands as high as $42.85 per share. Helios Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Helios Technologies Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, HLIO's low point in its 52 week range is $30.79 per share, with $58.13 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $42.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: HLIO


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?