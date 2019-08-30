HLIO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Helios Technologies Inc (Symbol: HLIO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.59, changing hands as high as $42.85 per share. Helios Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HLIO's low point in its 52 week range is $30.79 per share, with $58.13 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $42.52.
