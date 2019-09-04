HKEX looking into derivatives trading connectivity issues

Reuters





HONG KONG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said on Thursday it was aware of "some connectivity issues" with derivatives trading system and was looking into the matter.

It said all other markets remained fully operational. It did not elaborate.

