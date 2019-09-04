Quantcast

HKEX looking into derivatives trading connectivity issues

By Reuters

Reuters


HONG KONG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said on Thursday it was aware of "some connectivity issues" with derivatives trading system and was looking into the matter.

It said all other markets remained fully operational. It did not elaborate.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

HONG KONG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said on Thursday it was aware of "some connectivity issues" with derivatives trading system and was looking into the matter.

It said all other markets remained fully operational. It did not elaborate.





This article appears in: Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?