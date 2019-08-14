HKEX first-half profit rises 3% on higher listing fee

Quantcast

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) , the stock exchange operator in the Asian financial hub, on Wednesday reported a 3% rise in its half-yearly profit, helped by a surge in listing fee even as trading fee dropped.

HKEX posted a net profit of HK$5.21 billion ($664 million) in the first six months ended June this year, compared with a profit of HK$5.04 billion in the same period a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

The exchange's listing fee rose 6.7% to HK$475 million as a result of higher overall number of listed companies on the bourse, but trading fee dropped 21% to HK$952 million due to weaker markets, it said.

Markets continued to be sensitive to uncertainties in the U.S. interest rate outlook, a potential no-deal Brexit, and "recent social unrest" in Hong Kong, HKEX Chairman Laura Cha said in the statement.

Ten weeks of increasingly violent clashes between police and pro-democracy protesters, angered by a perceived erosion of freedoms, have plunged Hong Kong into its worst crisis since it reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

($1 = 7.8445 Hong Kong dollars)





