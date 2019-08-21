Quantcast

HK-based Bank of East Asia's first-half profit tumbles 75%

By Reuters

Reuters


HONG KONG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA) posted a 75% slump in first-half net profit after increased impairment losses in mainland China because of a downturn in commercial property markets outside China's top cities.

BEA, which counts Hong Kong and China as its main markets, posted a net profit of HK$1 billion ($127.50 million) for the Jan-June period, versus HK$3.99 billion a year earlier, the lender said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

It had previously issued a profit warning for the half year, saying it expected to write down four loans with a nominal value of HK$6.2 billion, and take a loss, after tax, on the loans of between HK$2.5 billion and HK$3 billion.

The business conditions have been hit further in recent months amid protests in the Chinese-controlled territory.

($1 = 7.8432 Hong Kong dollars)





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar