HK-based Bank of East Asia's first-half profit tumbles 75%

Reuters





HONG KONG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA) posted a 75% slump in first-half net profit after increased impairment losses in mainland China because of a downturn in commercial property markets outside China's top cities.

BEA, which counts Hong Kong and China as its main markets, posted a net profit of HK$1 billion ($127.50 million) for the Jan-June period, versus HK$3.99 billion a year earlier, the lender said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

It had previously issued a profit warning for the half year, saying it expected to write down four loans with a nominal value of HK$6.2 billion, and take a loss, after tax, on the loans of between HK$2.5 billion and HK$3 billion.

The business conditions have been hit further in recent months amid protests in the Chinese-controlled territory.

($1 = 7.8432 Hong Kong dollars)